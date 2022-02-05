Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

BIP opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

