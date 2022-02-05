Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

