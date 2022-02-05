Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -1,109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -762.5%.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

