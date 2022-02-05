Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of BEP opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

