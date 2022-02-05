Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of BEP opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
Featured Story: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.