Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $282,482. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,763. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.