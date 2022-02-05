Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $282,482. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,763. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

