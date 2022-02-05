Brookline Capital Acquisition Begins Coverage on Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.65 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Icecure Medical stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Icecure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Icecure Medical stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icecure Medical were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

