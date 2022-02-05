Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BRKR opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

