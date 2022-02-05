Byline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

