Byline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.
Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
