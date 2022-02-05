C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $125.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.