C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.
CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
