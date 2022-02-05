C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.