CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $298.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $253.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,120. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.