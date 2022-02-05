Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 16,296 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,033,000 after buying an additional 139,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,755. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

