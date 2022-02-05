Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.13 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KE were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $623,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 480.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $176,719,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

BEKE stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

