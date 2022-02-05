Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

