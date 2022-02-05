Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $872,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $619.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.79 and a 200 day moving average of $624.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.