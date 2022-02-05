Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 36,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

