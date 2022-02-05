Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

