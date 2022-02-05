Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.52) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 493 ($6.63).

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 424 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85).

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

