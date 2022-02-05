Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.44) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

LON CER opened at GBX 785 ($10.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £231.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 930 ($12.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 828.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.