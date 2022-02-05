Canaccord Genuity Group Trims EQTEC (LON:EQT) Target Price to GBX 1.80

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of EQT opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. EQTEC has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

