Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.