Capital One Financial Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Equal Weight

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

