Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.20% of Capital Product Partners worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CPLP stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $299.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

