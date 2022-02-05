Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.15 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

