Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 21,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.