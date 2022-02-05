Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 21,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)
Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.