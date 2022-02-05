Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading Up 2.4%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 2,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

