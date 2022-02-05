Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

