Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

