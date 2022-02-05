Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

