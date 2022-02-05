Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 125.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.