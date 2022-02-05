Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 2,082 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

Shares of MCW opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,113.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,866,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

