Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $198.41. 3,929,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

