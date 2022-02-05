Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $13.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.90. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

