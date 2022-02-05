Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 9.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 13,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,085,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

