CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

