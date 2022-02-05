Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

MTTRY stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

MTTRY has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Baader Bank downgraded Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

