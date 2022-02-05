Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.27

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $23.72. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 33,278 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

