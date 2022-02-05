Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.51 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $126.31 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $200,281,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $89,561,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

