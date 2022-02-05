Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

