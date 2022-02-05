Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.