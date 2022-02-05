Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

