Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

