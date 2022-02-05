Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,890,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,093,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

