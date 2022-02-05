Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 28,943 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

