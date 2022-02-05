Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.