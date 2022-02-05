Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 381,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,535. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $73,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

