CertiK Trading Up 4.1% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $102.58 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,242,005 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

