Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

