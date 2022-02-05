CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CWC stock opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a twelve month high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €120.05 and its 200-day moving average is €122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.12.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.