CGI Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

GIB stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.